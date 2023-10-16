All Sections
Ex-Doncaster Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland star appointed manager of non-league club

Former Doncaster Rovers defender and Premier League star Pascal Chimbonda has taken charge of a non-league club.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Pascal Chimbonda spent the 2011/12 season with Doncaster Rovers. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty ImagesPascal Chimbonda spent the 2011/12 season with Doncaster Rovers. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
The 44-year-old has made a shock first step into management, taking the reins of ninth-tier outfit Skelmersdale United.

Although the move marks his first venture into management, Chimbonda will bring a wealth of experience from an impressive playing career.

Before joining Doncaster in 2011, he represented the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland as well as the French national team.

Chimbonda said: “It is a great honour to become manager of a club with a history as rich as that of Skelmersdale United Football Club. This is a very proud day for me and also a wonderful opportunity, and I am very eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I will be focusing on greater fitness which will match the intensity I expect of all the players.

“I’ve been inspired by Guardiola, Mourinho, Simeone and Zidane, and as such just like those great managers, my philosophy will be to play attractive football.

“I know how precious this club is to the supporters, and therefore we’re ready to work hard to give them what they want.”

The club’s chairman Frank Hughes added: “We are extremely pleased to announce that Pascal has agreed to join one of the most prestigious clubs in non-league football.

"We’ve set out to create a philosophy that will continue throughout the ages. We are going to be the standard bearers for great football, because that is what our supporters demand, and is exactly what they deserve.

"We have found the right man for the job in Pascal. His experience at the very top of elite football, shows that he has that winning mentality.

"This is a major coup for the club, and we are very excited about the future.”

