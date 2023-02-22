It was announced on Tuesday evening Bloomfield has “agreed in principle” to become the new manager of Wycombe following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure for QPR. Bloomfield, 39, spent 18 years as a player at Wycombe, making over 500 appearances, before taking on his first job as manager at Colchester in September.
He has enjoyed a successful stint at the club, guiding them clear of the League Two relegation zone in his five months in charge. He was named League Two Manager of the Month for January.
A statement from Colchester confirmed his move to Wycombe was all but done: “It has been agreed in principle that Matt Bloomfield will join Wycombe Wanderers as their new Manager.
“The Chairboys have acted quickly following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to QPR, taking their former player and coach back to Buckinghamshire. All the relevant paperwork is expected to be completed and signed imminently, but all aspects of the move have been agreed between the two clubs.
"Bloomfield returns to his former club less than five months after joining the U’s as Head Coach back in October 2022. The search for a new U's Head Coach will begin immediately, and any further news will be announced in due course.”
Danny Cowley is among the favourites to take over at the League Two club with former Leeds United and Newcastle United player Lee Bowyer. Former Rotherham United player and Crewe Alexandra coach David Artell is also among the leading contenders with the bookmakers.
Ian Burchnall, the former Forest Green and Notts County boss, and Ben Garner, who was most recently in charge at Charlton Athletic, are the leading favourites.
Next Colchester United manager odds (correct as of 9am, February 22, 2023)
Ian Burchnall – 6/1
Ben Garner – 6/1
Danny Cowley – 8/1
Lee Bowyer – 8/1
Liam Manning – 10/1
David Artell – 10/1
Grant McCann – 12/1
Steve Morison – 12/1
Paul Tisdale – 12/1
Adam Hinshelwood – 12/1
Shaun Derry – 14/1
Leam Richardson – 16/1
Darren Sarll – 16/1
Chris Beech – 16/1