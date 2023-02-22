Colchester United have begun their search for a new head coach following the confirmation Matt Bloomfield is poised to join League One Wycombe Wanderers.

It was announced on Tuesday evening Bloomfield has “agreed in principle” to become the new manager of Wycombe following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure for QPR. Bloomfield, 39, spent 18 years as a player at Wycombe, making over 500 appearances, before taking on his first job as manager at Colchester in September.

He has enjoyed a successful stint at the club, guiding them clear of the League Two relegation zone in his five months in charge. He was named League Two Manager of the Month for January.

A statement from Colchester confirmed his move to Wycombe was all but done: “It has been agreed in principle that Matt Bloomfield will join Wycombe Wanderers as their new Manager.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Danny Cowley, former manager of Portsmouth during the Sky Bet League One between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park on December 04, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

“The Chairboys have acted quickly following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to QPR, taking their former player and coach back to Buckinghamshire. All the relevant paperwork is expected to be completed and signed imminently, but all aspects of the move have been agreed between the two clubs.

"Bloomfield returns to his former club less than five months after joining the U’s as Head Coach back in October 2022. The search for a new U's Head Coach will begin immediately, and any further news will be announced in due course.”

Danny Cowley is among the favourites to take over at the League Two club with former Leeds United and Newcastle United player Lee Bowyer. Former Rotherham United player and Crewe Alexandra coach David Artell is also among the leading contenders with the bookmakers.

Ian Burchnall, the former Forest Green and Notts County boss, and Ben Garner, who was most recently in charge at Charlton Athletic, are the leading favourites.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Lee Bowyer, former manager of Birmingham City pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Millwall at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Next Colchester United manager odds (correct as of 9am, February 22, 2023)

Ian Burchnall – 6/1

Ben Garner – 6/1

Danny Cowley – 8/1

Lee Bowyer – 8/1

Liam Manning – 10/1

David Artell – 10/1

Grant McCann – 12/1

Steve Morison – 12/1

Paul Tisdale – 12/1

Adam Hinshelwood – 12/1

Shaun Derry – 14/1

Leam Richardson – 16/1

Darren Sarll – 16/1