FORMER HUDDERSFIELD Town left-back Harry Toffolo has been charged by the Football Association with 375 breaches of betting rules from January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.

The alleged misconduct – and breaches of FA Rule E1(b) - took place before his move to the John Smith's Stadium.Toffolo, who switched to Premier League club Nottingham Forest last summer, has until next Wednesday (July 19) to respond to the charges.The timespan of the alleged breaches occurred when Toffolo was a player at Norwich City - with the defender playing on loan during spells of this period for Rotherham United, Swindon Town, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

The Welwyn Garden City-born player, who joined Town on a permanent basis from Lincoln City in January 2020, also spent a loan stint in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers between August 2017 and January 2018.

Under FA rules and regulations, there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in the sport from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.

Former Huddersfield Town defender and Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers loanee Harry Toffolo - now at Nottingham Forest - has been charged with 375 breaches of betting rules from January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

This includes betting on matches and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.

Late last month, Bradford City midfielder Harry Chapman was charged by the governing body with breaching betting rules.

The charges related back to 2017 when the ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player was playing for Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

