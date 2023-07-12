The alleged misconduct – and breaches of FA Rule E1(b) - took place before his move to the John Smith's Stadium.Toffolo, who switched to Premier League club Nottingham Forest last summer, has until next Wednesday (July 19) to respond to the charges.The timespan of the alleged breaches occurred when Toffolo was a player at Norwich City - with the defender playing on loan during spells of this period for Rotherham United, Swindon Town, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.
The Welwyn Garden City-born player, who joined Town on a permanent basis from Lincoln City in January 2020, also spent a loan stint in Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers between August 2017 and January 2018.
Under FA rules and regulations, there is a worldwide ban on betting on football in place for those involved in the sport from the Premier League level down to step three of the non-league pyramid.
This includes betting on matches and other football-related matters such as transfers, signings, managerial appointments and sackings, or team selections.
Late last month, Bradford City midfielder Harry Chapman was charged by the governing body with breaching betting rules.
The charges related back to 2017 when the ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United player was playing for Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
Bradford said in a statement that Chapman had the club's "full support" and will continue training with his team-mates.