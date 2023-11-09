All Sections
Ex-Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock makes scathing VAR assessment

Former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has delivered a scathing assessment of VAR.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT

The system has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, having played a central role in a string of controversial Premier League decisions.

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent clash with Chelsea proved to be particularly divisive and Warnock has claimed VAR is “killing” the Premier League.

Posting on X, he said: “VAR is killing the PL [Premier League] with the way it’s implemented. The unique joy for players/fans when a goal is scored has gone.

Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has taken a swipe at VAR. Image: Bruce RollinsonFormer Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has taken a swipe at VAR. Image: Bruce Rollinson
“It’s making referees lazy and unaccountable. It’s overused and making the game feel artificial.

“For me, the EFL, is much more enjoyable to watch without VAR.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hit the headlines last weekend in the aftermath of his side’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.

He hit out at the decision to allow Newcastle’s winner, launching into a furious post-match rant.

Warnock is far from the first to have criticised VAR this season, with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom among those to have made his feelings on the way it is implemented clear.