Ex-Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Birmingham City midfielder retires at just 30
Huws spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield while on the books of Wigan Athletic. He made 31 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions, scoring five goals.
He was released by Colchester United following the end of the 2022/23 campaign and had been a free agent since. In a statement issued on social media, Huws said: "Whilst writing this message, I never thought I'd be writing this shortly after my 30th birthday. To those of you that know me, will know that this journey within football has been my life since I was six years old.
"The time has now come to enter a new stage in my life, this journey has taught me many extraordinary things. I remember when I was young, the certainty I had that I was going to be a footballer was powerful and with all the obstacles thrown at me, I achieved that dream.
"God only knows how much support I've needed through this journey, and I'm blessed to have had immense support with me all of the way.
"Even in the bleakest of times with their help and my determination I always found a way and thank all of you. I've come to the realisation through many tough lessons that this path is no longer meant for me, and I am meant for something else.
"My deepest gratitude to everyone involved in my journey and I thank you all for helping me become the man I am today. My time playing the game is at an end but I am not done yet, my mission is to use all of my experience and wisdom to help inspire and empower as many people as possible. Thank you everyone and I hope you all chase your dreams in this short life."