Ex-Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Everton man now favourite for Cardiff City vacancy

Sam Allardyce has emerged as a contender for the Cardiff City vacancy after the odds tumbled on the ex-Huddersfield Town player to be appointed at the Welsh club.

The club have been searching for a new manager since Mark Hudson was sacked last weekend. Former Huddersfield man Dean Whitehead took interim charge as the Bluebirds were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 5-2 loss at Leeds United on Wednesday.

Whitehead will again be at the helm as Cardiff take on Millwall as they look to move themselves clear of the relegation places. Asked if he was happy to continue his interim role, Whitehead said on Friday: “Of course.”

Neil Warnock had been strongly linked with the vacant position and is still among the leading names, according to the latest odds.

Sam Allardyce is the new favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Cardiff City manager. (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Allardyce last managed West Brom in 2021 as they were relegated from the Premier League and has not taken another job. He has had spells at several clubs, including the likes of Newcastle, Everton, Sunderland, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

After a number of bets on Friday, the odds on Allardyce being appointed dropped from 33/1 to 13/8. Ex-Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael also remains in the frame as third favourite.

Next Cardiff City manager odds (correct as of 8.35am, Saturday, January 21)

Neil Warnock – 2/1

Valerien Ismael – 8/1

Liam Manning – 12/1

Chris Hughton – 16/1

Dean Whitehead – 20/1