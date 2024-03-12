The 37-year-old only took charge of the club last month but his stint has been brought to an abrupt end. He was in the dugout for just seven games, failing to oversee a single victory.

A club statement issued on March 7 read: “AEZ Zakakiou announces the mutual consent solution of its cooperation with Mr. Jason Puncheon, Mr. Dragan Stevovic, Christos Chapatsoulis and George Stavrou. We thank everyone for their excellent and professional cooperation and we wish them all the best on a professional and personal level.”

He has been replaced at the helm by Vladica Petrovic, who counts Novi Pazar and FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac among his former clubs.

Jason Puncheon had a spell at Huddersfield Town in 2019. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The role was Puncheon’s second in management, having previously led fellow Cypriot side Peyia 2014. He started coaching in Cyprus having spent three years playing there with Pafos. He hung up his boots in 2023 following a spell in Greece with Anorthosis Famagusta.