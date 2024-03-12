Ex-Huddersfield Town, Southampton, QPR and Crystal Palace man axed from managerial role

Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace playmaker Jason Puncheon has been axed as head coach of Cypriot outfit AEZ Zakakiou.
Tom Coates
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:37 GMT

The 37-year-old only took charge of the club last month but his stint has been brought to an abrupt end. He was in the dugout for just seven games, failing to oversee a single victory.

A club statement issued on March 7 read: “AEZ Zakakiou announces the mutual consent solution of its cooperation with Mr. Jason Puncheon, Mr. Dragan Stevovic, Christos Chapatsoulis and George Stavrou. We thank everyone for their excellent and professional cooperation and we wish them all the best on a professional and personal level.”

He has been replaced at the helm by Vladica Petrovic, who counts Novi Pazar and FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac among his former clubs.

Jason Puncheon had a spell at Huddersfield Town in 2019. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesJason Puncheon had a spell at Huddersfield Town in 2019. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
The role was Puncheon’s second in management, having previously led fellow Cypriot side Peyia 2014. He started coaching in Cyprus having spent three years playing there with Pafos. He hung up his boots in 2023 following a spell in Greece with Anorthosis Famagusta.

Puncheon is a familiar face in Yorkshire having had a loan spell at Huddersfield in 2019. He joined the Terriers on loan from Crystal Palace and made a total of seven appearances.

