Ex-Huddersfield Town stars now in the Premier League including Chelsea, Sheffield United and Arsenal men
The John Smith’s Stadium has played host to a vast array of talented players in recent years.
Huddersfield Town have endured mixed fortunes over the last decade, experiencing the highs and lows of promotion and relegation.
Even during turbulent spells, Terriers fans have seen talents worthy of the top flight pull on the famous blue and white.
Here are 11 players formerly of Huddersfield currently under contract in the Premier League.
1 / 3