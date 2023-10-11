All Sections
Ex-Huddersfield Town stars now in the Premier League including Chelsea, Sheffield United and Arsenal men

The John Smith’s Stadium has played host to a vast array of talented players in recent years.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:26 BST

Huddersfield Town have endured mixed fortunes over the last decade, experiencing the highs and lows of promotion and relegation.

Even during turbulent spells, Terriers fans have seen talents worthy of the top flight pull on the famous blue and white.

Here are 11 players formerly of Huddersfield currently under contract in the Premier League.

Before breaking into the first-team set-up at Arsenal, Smith Rowe spent time on loan with the Terriers.

1. Emile Smith Rowe

Before breaking into the first-team set-up at Arsenal, Smith Rowe spent time on loan with the Terriers. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The only loan spell of the Chelsea and England star's career was at Huddersfield.

2. Ben Chilwell

The only loan spell of the Chelsea and England star's career was at Huddersfield. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The defender left the John Smith's Stadium for Premier League side Nottingham Forest last year.

3. Harry Toffolo

The defender left the John Smith's Stadium for Premier League side Nottingham Forest last year. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Robinson, now of Sheffield United, spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Huddersfield.

4. Jack Robinson

Robinson, now of Sheffield United, spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Huddersfield. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

