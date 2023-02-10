The Whites’ search for a new manager is almost rumbling into a second week after they sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday with the club 17th in the table. Interim boss Michael Skubala took charge on Wednesday night as Leeds earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against an in-form Manchester United side.
He will again take charge when the Red Devils visit Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds have identified a number of targets in their search for Marsch’s replacement. Carlos Corberan was one name linked to the position but he was out of the running after signing a contract extension at West Brom.
Andoni Iraola was also strongly linked to the role but appears out of the running with conflicting reports from Spain claiming he rejected the position while others claim Rayo Vallecano blocked the move.
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is the current favourite with the bookmakers while the odds have shortened on Marcello Gallardo, the former River Plate manager, in the last 24 hours.
Hasselbaink, who had spells at Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough during his playing career, felt sacking Marsch was the right decision and believes Gerrard could handle the pressure of managing a club like Leeds having enjoyed success at Rangers.
The former Liverpool star was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season but Hasselbaink feels Gerrard, who won the SPFL title with Rangers to end Celtic’s nine-year dominance, will have learned lessons from his time at Villa Park.
Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Hasselbaink said: "Unfortunately, in the Premier League when you’re not getting those results at a club like Leeds with their passionate fanbase, you’re going to be in trouble. It’s important for Leeds to be in the Premier League next year.
"They weren’t scoring goals and they weren’t creating enough chances in the last few matches. Marsch isolated Wilfried Gnonto with too many opposition players on him instead of giving him the space and letting him have more freedom to get the best out of him."
On who could replace Marsch, Hasselbaink added: “The safest bet is someone that knows the Premier League. They have to come in and get Elland Road rocking again. Just look at what Sean Dyche did in his first game at Everton, who have now found a little sparkle. Hiring someone that knows the Premier League is the best solution.
“Steven Gerrard is a great shout. He knows the Premier League but he also knew what went wrong at Aston Villa. He’s a big personality and can handle the pressure of Leeds as a big club, having also managed at Rangers. I can see him managing Leeds.”