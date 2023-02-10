Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Steven Gerrard would be a “great choice” to become Leeds United’s next manager.

The Whites’ search for a new manager is almost rumbling into a second week after they sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday with the club 17th in the table. Interim boss Michael Skubala took charge on Wednesday night as Leeds earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against an in-form Manchester United side.

He will again take charge when the Red Devils visit Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds have identified a number of targets in their search for Marsch’s replacement. Carlos Corberan was one name linked to the position but he was out of the running after signing a contract extension at West Brom.

Andoni Iraola was also strongly linked to the role but appears out of the running with conflicting reports from Spain claiming he rejected the position while others claim Rayo Vallecano blocked the move.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Ex-Liverpool player, Manager and TV Pundit, Steven Gerrard looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is the current favourite with the bookmakers while the odds have shortened on Marcello Gallardo, the former River Plate manager, in the last 24 hours.

Hasselbaink, who had spells at Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough during his playing career, felt sacking Marsch was the right decision and believes Gerrard could handle the pressure of managing a club like Leeds having enjoyed success at Rangers.

The former Liverpool star was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season but Hasselbaink feels Gerrard, who won the SPFL title with Rangers to end Celtic’s nine-year dominance, will have learned lessons from his time at Villa Park.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Hasselbaink said: "Unfortunately, in the Premier League when you’re not getting those results at a club like Leeds with their passionate fanbase, you’re going to be in trouble. It’s important for Leeds to be in the Premier League next year.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Former Footballer and TV Pundit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"They weren’t scoring goals and they weren’t creating enough chances in the last few matches. Marsch isolated Wilfried Gnonto with too many opposition players on him instead of giving him the space and letting him have more freedom to get the best out of him."

On who could replace Marsch, Hasselbaink added: “The safest bet is someone that knows the Premier League. They have to come in and get Elland Road rocking again. Just look at what Sean Dyche did in his first game at Everton, who have now found a little sparkle. Hiring someone that knows the Premier League is the best solution.