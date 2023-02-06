Ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach 'emerges as candidate' to replace under pressure Jesse Marsch

Carlos Corberan could replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United if the Elland Road hierachy decide to call time on the American’s tenure.

According to the Daily Mail, Corberan is someone Leeds could look to in the event of a managerial change. Marsch insists there is plenty of belief at Leeds United after fans called for the American to be sacked as head coach on Sunday.

A section of the travelling support called for the former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig manager to be sacked after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Whites missed a number of chances in the first half as they were downed by Brennan Johnson’s goal to make it seven league games without a win – as they now face Manchester United twice in five days as they prepare for a trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Carlos Corbern, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City at The Hawthorns on February 03, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I take full responsibility, I have to find a way of turning good performances more into winning because that’s exactly where we are and have been for a little while,” he insisted.

He added: “I understand the frustration and doubts, internally we have belief here, we do. The players are all in, they have given everything they have, we are young and we are trying to put it all together, but I have to find a way right now that come Wednesday we are ready for a big result.

“Everyone is aligned, when we don’t get results we get stressed and then instead of managing development we are managing stress. I am focused entirely on how to help the group in these moments to be what I know they can be.”

Corberan was in Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team at Leeds and managed the club’s Under-23s side before joining Huddersfield Town. He led the Terriers to Championship play-off final last year before leaving the club.

He took over struggling West Brom at the end of October and has won 11 of 16 games in charge in all competitions, taking the club from the relegation zone into the play-off places. Corberan was linked with the Everton vacancy before the opted for Sean Dyche.