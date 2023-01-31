Swindon Town have named former Chelsea, Leeds United and Rotherham United player Jody Morris as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Morris enjoyed a 300-game plus playing career with the likes of Chelsea, Leeds and the Millers, Millwall and St Johnstone before retiring with Bristol City. He played 124 times for the Blues before making the moving to Elland Road for a short spell.

As a coach he was assistant to Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea and has spent time coaching the academy with the Stamford Bridge club. Morris’ first home game as Swindon boss will be against Doncaster Rovers on February 11, while his opening match in charge will be a trip to Newport County on Saturday.

Swindon have been on the hunt for a new manager since Scott Lindsey left his role at the club to join their League Two rivals Crawley Town on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Derby County Assistant Manager Jody Morris looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Derby County at Bet365 Stadium on November 28, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Swindon technical director, Sandro Di Michele, said: “To get a head coach with Jody’s calibre is a real statement of intent from us here at the football club. His coaching CV reads really well and he’s worked at the very top level, so to have someone with that calibre and experience here creates an incredible opportunity for us.

“He’s highly skilled in developing some of the very best young talent in the country, which is integral to our strategy and what we are trying to achieve.”

Upon joining Swindon, Morris added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Swindon Town as first-team head coach. This is a great opportunity at a wonderful football club that is steeped in history, and I can’t wait to get started.

“My footballing philosophy is completely aligned with that of the club, and upon meeting Sandro, I was presented with a strategy and vision that I’m really keen to be a part of. I’m extremely proud to be leading such a forward-thinking club, with an owner and technical director that are passionate and committed to bringing success here.