Marco Silvestri has backed his former Leeds United teammate Kalvin Phillips to succeed in Serie A.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for game time at Manchester City. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The goalkeeper spent three years at Elland Road and was the first choice between the sticks for the first two.

During his time in West Yorkshire, he played alongside Phillips as the midfielder started to establish himself in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips left Leeds in 2022, joining Premiere League champions Manchester City, although has struggled for game time.

His difficulties at the Etihad Stadium have led to links with Serie A giants Juventus.

Silvestri, now of Udinese, believes his old teammate could thrive in Italy.

Speaking to Tribal Football, he said: “I could see that mentally and technically he was a very promising player and a great guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would certainly see him do well in these top Italian clubs. He is a top club player and he would do very well there.”

The 32-year-old stopper has also spoken about how fondly he remembers his time at Leeds.

He faced scrutiny from the Elland Road faithful at times due to his form, but also delivered some impressive displays between the sticks.

He said: “I remember Leeds with great pleasure; I learned English and discovered a beautiful culture, outside of football.