Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper backs Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips to succeed in Serie A amid Juventus links
The goalkeeper spent three years at Elland Road and was the first choice between the sticks for the first two.
During his time in West Yorkshire, he played alongside Phillips as the midfielder started to establish himself in the Championship.
Phillips left Leeds in 2022, joining Premiere League champions Manchester City, although has struggled for game time.
His difficulties at the Etihad Stadium have led to links with Serie A giants Juventus.
Silvestri, now of Udinese, believes his old teammate could thrive in Italy.
Speaking to Tribal Football, he said: “I could see that mentally and technically he was a very promising player and a great guy.
"I would certainly see him do well in these top Italian clubs. He is a top club player and he would do very well there.”
The 32-year-old stopper has also spoken about how fondly he remembers his time at Leeds.
He faced scrutiny from the Elland Road faithful at times due to his form, but also delivered some impressive displays between the sticks.
He said: “I remember Leeds with great pleasure; I learned English and discovered a beautiful culture, outside of football.
"On a football level, English football has always fascinated me. I have wonderful memories of splendid matches with lots of fans that I will carry with me always. I will always be a Leeds fan.”