Jesse Marsch’s proposed move to Southampton has reportedly broken down after the parties could not agree on the length of the American’s contract at St Mary’s.

The former RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach was sacked by Leeds United last week and looked poised for a swift return to Premier League management as Southampton’s preferred successor to Nathan Jones, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

However, a number of outlets have reported Marsch was unwilling to sign a short-term contract with Southampton, with the option to extend further. The south coast club are bottom of the table and four points adrift of 17th-placed Leeds.

The Saints have sacked two managers already this campaign but they have held a long-term interest in Marsch, following a successful spell with Salzburg in Austria. Talks were said to have broken down on Wednesday, as Marsch was keen on a longer deal with the club.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Leeds confirmed on Tuesday that interim head coach Michael Skubala would continue in his current role for crunch games against Everton and Southampton. Skubala will continue to be assisted by Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas with the trio leading preparations for Saturday's vital relegation six-pointer with Everton at Goodison Park.