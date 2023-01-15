Neil Warnock has been made the bookmakers favourite to take over at Cardiff City following the sacking of Mark Hudson on Saturday night.

The former manager held positions at a number of Yorkshire clubs throughout a managerial career which spanned more than 1600 games. The 74-year-old led Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2006 and has been in charge at the likes of Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Rotherham United and most recently Middlesbrough.

Warnock retired from management in April last year but reports have claimed that Cardiff are now looking at the possibilty of appointing the Yorkshireman. The Championship outift head to Leeds in a third round FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

Cardiff were promoted to the Premier League in 2018 under Warnock but find themselves in a relegation battle this term. Hudson was sacked on Saturday following a 1-1 draw at home against Championship bottom club Wigan Athletic which left them just three points above the drop zone.

Neil Warnock pictured during his time as manager of Middlesbrough (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Bluebirds took the lead in the 82nd minute through Callum O’Dowda and looked set for a crucial three points only to concede an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time when Latics striker Will Keane poked home. Hudson was visibly downcast afterwards, and Cardiff later announced his dismissal, with Dean Whitehead set to take on the role of interim boss.

“Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as first-team manager,” a club statement read.

“The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future.

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim first-team manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack. The club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Next Cardiff City manager odds (correct as of 9.15pm, January 15, 2023)

Leam Richardson – 10/1

Dean Whitehead – 10/1

Dean Smith – 12/1

Chris Wilder – 12/1

Steve Cotterill – 16/1

