Robbie Fowler has emerged as the favourite to take over at League One side Oxford United following their decision to sack Karl Robinson on Sunday.

United relieved Robinson of his duties after a 3-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Saturday left the club with just one point from their last eight games. Defeat left them 17th in League One, five points above the relegation zone with the club acting to stop the slide.

In their statement confirming Robinson’s departure, Oxford said “the search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.”

Earlier in the week, Michael Appleton was the leading name with the bookmakers, having most recently been in charge at Championship side Blackpool. Appleton moved into management after a playing career which included spells at the likes of Manchester United, Preston North End and West Brom.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler watches on during the round 27 A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and the Newcastle Jets at Cbus Super Stadium on March 20, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Now Fowler has been made 5/4 favourite with ex-Hull City and Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann also in the running at 11/4 with Appleton now 7/2. Fowler is best known for spells at Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester City.

He has made 379 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 163 goals and providing 39 assists- the majority of which came at Anfield. He made his debut for Liverpool in 1993 before joining Leeds in 2001. In 2003, he joined Man City and returned to Liverpool in 2006. Fowler scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League appearances for Leeds.

He left Anfield again in 2007 and went on to play for Blackburn Rovers, North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory before retiring with Muangthong United. His first managerial appointment was with Muangthong United and he has also coached Brisbane Roar and East Bengal.

Next Oxford United manager odds (correct as of 9.15am, March 1)

SALFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Grant McCann, Manager of Peterborough United looks on during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Salford City and Peterborough United at Peninsula Stadium on November 16, 2022 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler – 5/4

Grant McCann – 11/4

Michael Appleton – 7/2

Steve Cotterill – 8/1

Des Buckingham – 12/1

Leam Richardson – 12/1

Dean Whitehead – 12/1