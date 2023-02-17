Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Man United and Celtic man becomes shock favourite for Scottish Premier League job

Gordon Strachan has become the bookmakers favourite to be appointed as the next manager of Aberdeen.

The 66-year-old from Edinburgh played close to 200 games for the club between 1977 and 1984 and was part of the team that won the European Cup Winners' Cup as they beat Real Madrid in Gothenburg to clinch continental success.

He later joined Manchester United and then Leeds United, playing over 150 times for both clubs before ending his playing career with Coventry City. He moved into management with Coventry and went on to have spells with Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough.

Strachan was appointed Scotland manager in January 2013 before resigning from his role just under five years later in October 2017. That was his last job in management but he has been working at boardroom level with Dundee as a technical director before moving into a director of football-style role last May.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 18: Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League: First Qualifying Round match between Celtic and KR Reykjavik at Celtic Park on August 18, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, chairman Dave Cormack insisted patience was key as Aberdeen continue their search for a new boss. The Pittodrie club sacked manager Jim Goodwin immediately after their 6-0 defeat by Hibernian last month, with development phase manager Barry Robson taking over as caretaker.

New chief executive Alan Burrows is to help with the recruitment process when he begins work at the Granite City club on February 27, before which the Dons face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday before hosting Livingston the following week.

Cormack told the club’s official website: “Aberdeen’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing, with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out.

“There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation. It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a shortlist before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 31: Jim Goodwin, the former Aberdeen manager, looks on during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Aberdeen FC at Celtic Park on July 31, 2022 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

“Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on February 27, will be involved in the next steps. It’s important that we take our time and be patient. In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday’s match.”

Next Aberdeen manager odds

Chris Wilder – 6/1

Barry Robson – 6/1

Malky Mackay – 8/1

Billy Dodds – 16/1

Derek McInnes – 16/1