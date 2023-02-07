Ex-Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has urged Carlos Corberan to stick with West Brom amid speculation he could replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road.

The Whites are on the hunt for their third manager in 12 months after making the decision to dismiss Marsch with just four wins from 20 Premier League games this term. Corberan was part of Bielsa’s coaching staff at Leeds and managed the club’s Under-23s outfit before moving to Huddersfield Town.

He led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term before leaving the club in the summer. He took charge at West Brom in October, with the club in 23rd. He has since guided them into play-off contention.

Warnock, who has managed a number of clubs in Yorkshire and won promotion eight times, believes Corberan should stay at the Hawthorns and fight for promotion to the Premier League.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: WBA coach Carlos Corberan looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Warnock said on talkSPORT: “I think Carlos should stay where he is, where he’s doing well. They have a decent squad and I don’t think he’s managed anywhere like Leeds.

"Yes, he’s been under Bielsa and he had a coaching role, but that’s different to managing them. He has not had anything like this. I don’t think it would work if he came back. He should just enjoy what he’s doing now and they have a got a good chance [of promotion] with the squad at West Brom."

Ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has also been linked with the role, although Warnock believes it would be a “disaster” to reappoint the Argentine.

He added: "I think Bielsa would be a disaster coming back. I think the players were desperate for him to leave so that wouldn’t be the answer either.”