Once a raw but promising young attacker on the books at Elland Road, Clarke has developed into a dangerous winger for Championship side Sunderland. According to the i, top flight scouts are paying attention and there is ‘understood to be interest’ from Everton, Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Clarke’s exploits at Elland Road prompted Tottenham Hotspur to pay a reported £10m fee for his services. However, he was unable to break into the first-team and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City after an unsuccessful loan stint back at Leeds.

He left Tottenham on a permanent deal last year, joining Sunderland and helping the Black Cats reach the play-offs. However, if the reported interest leads to bids, the Championship side may face a battle to retain him.

Clarke is on the books of Championship side Sunderland. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Clarke’s agent is former Leeds defender Ian Harte, who has insisted his client is happy at his current club. Speaking to the i, he said: “He loves it. It’s a great group of lads.

“He plays golf with [teammates] Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there. It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years [of his contract] left. Of course I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control. I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.

