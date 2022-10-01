Ex-Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest man signs for Championship club after becoming a free agent

The 33-year-old joins the Seasiders on a deal includes an option for a further year. He has made over 350 appearances during his career after starting out at Chelsea.

He left Lincoln City at the end of last season after two-and-a-half years with the club while also having spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers.

Bridcutt worked with Blackpool boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln and is keen to pay the faith shown in him by the Seasiders boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to be here and working with the manager again,” said Bridcutt.

"He was brilliant for me over the last two years - he put a lot of trust and faith in me - and I now want to come here and repay that.

"We’ve got a good understanding in terms of what he wants from his teams and his players day-to-day. I get that and it’s how I work and how I’ve always worked. He knows what I’m like and what he can get out of me.”

Appleton added: “I’m delighted to bring Liam in. We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Bridcutt in action for Lincoln City. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.