Scarborough Athletic manager Jonathan Greening has ruled himself out of the running to replace John Askey at York City.

The Minstermen confirmed the departure of last season’s promotion-winning manager on Wednesday morning. In their initial statement announcing his dismissal, they admitted “that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision.”

York later claimed they sacked Askey when he told them he wanted to leave but could not resign.

"On November 3, John reached out to directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown to express his unhappiness in his role," said the second York statement. "He went on to explain he didn't wish to remain at the club but was not in a position to resign due to his personal circumstances."

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Jonathan Greening of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at City Ground on April 05, 2014 in Nottingham, England, (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

However, Askey refuted those claims, speaking on BBC Radio York: “It got to a stage where I said that ‘I can’t work with a chairman who is doing this all the time’. I didn’t say I wanted to leave."

Greening was made favourite to replace Askey but ruled himself out of the running over York’s treatment of Askey. He posted on social media: “Don’t worry Scarborough Athletic, why would I go to a club that treats a well respected manager like JA [John Askey] the way York City have. Disgraceful behaviour. Plus I like to pick my own team and formation.”

The Scarborough-born midfielder started his career at York City in 1996 before moving to Manchester United. He also played for Middlesbrough, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley before returning to York for a short spell in 2015.