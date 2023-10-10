Former Premier League referee Chris Foy has weighed in on a key decision made during Leeds United’s win over Bristol City.

The Elland Road faithful began celebrating when Georginio Rutter stabbed home, capitalising on a spill from Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

However, the goal was ruled out when Rutter was judged to have been in an offside position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Leary’s spill was forced by an effort from Sam Byram. When Byram struck the ball, Rutter was stood in an offside position and made a clear attempt to play the ball.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter had a goal ruled out against Bristol City. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Rutter then had an advantage when O’Leary spilled the ball into his path, another reason to disallow the goal.

Foy told Sky Sports: “Making a decision in a crowded penalty area is always challenging for the officials. When the ball is volleyed towards goal by Sam Byram the eventual goal scorer, Georginio is stood just beyond the second-last opponent - so in an offside position.

"Although he doesn't touch Byram's initial shot, he makes a clear attempt to play the ball, and clearly impacts the ability of Bristol City's goalkeeper to play the ball, who delays his save and spills Byram's effort, before Georginio taps the loose ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are two offside offences here, the first is Georginio's initial action that clearly impacts the Bristol City goalkeeper's attempt to make the save, and the second is that following a save he gains an advantage for the resultant tap-in by initially being in an offside position. This is a good call by the officials.”