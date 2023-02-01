Deadline day proved busier for some Yorkshire clubs compared to others – but the closure of the January transfer window does not mean the end of trading.

Clubs can still sign free agents, providing there is the required space in their squads, outside of the window and some Yorkshire sides may cast an eye over the players who will be available on a free.

Sheffield Wednesday had hoped to add at least one new player to their squad before the deadline but a loan move for Celtic’s Stephen Welsh fell through with Aden Flint, who arrived on loan from Stoke City, their only signing in January.

The month passed Sheffield United by without a signing but they will have been more relieved to hold on to key men such as Sander Berge, who became the subject of late speculation after being left out of the Blades’ squad against Wrexham last weekend.

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have been busy in the market as they look to avoid relegation while Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from the Millers for an undisclosed fee while also loaning Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Barnsley had a busy deadline day with four new arrivals in the shape of Jon Russell from Huddersfield Town, Adam Hayton from Tottenham Hotspur, Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock and Harry Istead on loan from Luton Town.

Some of Yorkshire’s Championship and League One clubs may look to explore the free agent market and we have picked out some of the more experienced players who are currently without a club. Take a look...

1 . Timm Klose The centre-back was released by Bristol City on deadline day and could fill a hole in the defence for any Yorkshire side looking to shore up that area of the pitch.

2 . Danny Drinkwater The midfielder won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016 but has been without a club since being released by Chelsea. Spent last season on loan at Reading.

3 . Chris Martin Released by Bristol City on deadline day, Martin is searching for a new club. The 34-year-old striker has the likes of Norwich, Derby, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Hull City on his CV.

4 . Connor Wickham The former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker is a free agent after leaving Forest Green last month.