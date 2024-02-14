Ainsworth has seen how dangerous Leeds can be up close, having taken QPR to Elland Road earlier on in the campaign. He has since been dismissed by the R’s but has been keeping a close eye on the Championship.

The promotion race in the second tier is shaping up to be a thrilling one, with Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich Town all vying for an automatic promotion slot with Leicester City sitting comfortably at the top.

There is also time for late surges and West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and the top two in the coming weeks.

Leeds United romped to a 4-0 win over Swansea City. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds’ stylish 4-0 demolition of Swansea City continued their rich vein of form and Ainsworth believes they can pip rivals such as Southampton to the post.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as reported by HITC, Ainsworth said: “A couple of guys fancy Southampton with the run they have been on. I think Leeds are such a good side, I do think they are such a good side.

“If they can keep [Crysencio] Summerville in the form he is on, then he is this player that teams have had in the past where you say ‘that player got them promoted, that player was the one’. Summerville has done that. I will put my neck on the line and say Leeds will just pip it.”