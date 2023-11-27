Ex-Rotherham United man lands job with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals

GRIMSBY TOWN have confirmed the appointment of former Rotherham United centre-back David Artell as head coach.

The 42-year-old, who has previously managed Crewe Alexandra, follows another ex-Miller in one-time team-mate Paul Hurst.

Rotherham-born Artell has signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

He will be assisted by Shaun Pearson, who presided over a four-match unbeaten run alongside interim co-head coach Ben Davies, who had a spell at Sheffield United in his playing days.

Artell, whose playing career also saw him represent the likes of Morecambe, Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town alongside Gibraltar, said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of this football club.

"I’ve been thoroughly impressed by what Andrew (Pettit) and Jason (Stockwood – owners) have said and the plans that they have got going forwards and I think there’s a lot of hard work ahead, both on and off the pitch, but it’s a challenge that I’m excited about and that I can certainly get on board with.

"I think it’s been well documented now that I’ve turned down a few jobs in League Two, I turned down one last week, and I turned down (an) assistant coach (position) at Standard Liege in Belgium before that.

"The key thing is that there’s a plan. Jason and Andrew have been absolutely explicit in the detail of where they want this club to go and I went ‘that’ll do.’