Ex-Rotherham United man lands job with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals
The 42-year-old, who has previously managed Crewe Alexandra, follows another ex-Miller in one-time team-mate Paul Hurst.
Rotherham-born Artell has signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
He will be assisted by Shaun Pearson, who presided over a four-match unbeaten run alongside interim co-head coach Ben Davies, who had a spell at Sheffield United in his playing days.
Artell, whose playing career also saw him represent the likes of Morecambe, Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town alongside Gibraltar, said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of this football club.
"I’ve been thoroughly impressed by what Andrew (Pettit) and Jason (Stockwood – owners) have said and the plans that they have got going forwards and I think there’s a lot of hard work ahead, both on and off the pitch, but it’s a challenge that I’m excited about and that I can certainly get on board with.
"I think it’s been well documented now that I’ve turned down a few jobs in League Two, I turned down one last week, and I turned down (an) assistant coach (position) at Standard Liege in Belgium before that.
"The key thing is that there’s a plan. Jason and Andrew have been absolutely explicit in the detail of where they want this club to go and I went ‘that’ll do.’
"Quite a lot of other clubs think that I’m the plan and I understand that but, at the same time, it’s not just that. I’ve been mightily impressed by Jason and Andrew and what they have said.”