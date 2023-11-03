All Sections
Ex-Sheffield United and Hull City boss appointed manager of Bradford City's League Two rivals

League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new permanent manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT

The former Sheffield United and Hull City boss was brought in as the club’s technical director in the summer, before taking on the role of interim manager.

However, he has now been given handed the reins permanently, penning a deal that runs until 2026.

Adkins said: “It’s an honour to take the manager’s role at a club I previously played for, and which is my hometown club.

Tranmere Rovers have appointed Nigel Adkins as their permanent manager. Image: James Chance/Getty ImagesTranmere Rovers have appointed Nigel Adkins as their permanent manager. Image: James Chance/Getty Images
Tranmere Rovers have appointed Nigel Adkins as their permanent manager. Image: James Chance/Getty Images

"I have no illusions that we have work to do given our very poor start to the season, however I would not have accepted this role on a permanent basis if I was not confident that we can put it right.

"The infrastructure and support that is in place at Tranmere Rovers is top quality and with the support of the SWA it gives us a strong foundation as we look to build momentum and move up the table.”

Tranmere currently sit 23rd in League Two and have not picked up a win since they faced Bradford City on October 3.

