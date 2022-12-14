Phil Bardsley has joined League Two side Stockport County on a deal until the end of the season and donated his entire salary to the club’s charity - the County Community Trust.

The 37-year-old started his career at Manchester United and made his debut in 2003. He left Burnley following their relegation to the Championship and has had spells at Sunderland, Stoke City and previously spent time on loan at Sheffield United while still contracted at Old Trafford.

He has been a free agent since the summer but after training with Stockport in recent months he has signed a short-term deal with the League Two rivals of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town. Bardsley had been recovering from an injury while training with the club and says it is an honour to agree a contract.

“This is a dream signing. Over the last six months I’ve had the honour of training with the club as I bounce back from injury, and during this time County has felt more and more like a home for me thanks to the support from the players, coaching staff and wider club,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to sign for the club and to give back to the Community Trust at the same time feels like the perfect way for me to make my return to football.”

Bradford make the trip to Stockport on January 24 while Doncaster head there in March as County visit Harrogate Town on February 11.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor added: “Phil has had an incredibly successful career at the very top of the football pyramid. His skill, experience and tenacity will be a huge asset to the club as we continue our campaign, and we look forward to welcoming him into the side.”

Director of football, Simon Wilson also commented: “We are very pleased to be able to add someone of Phil’s character, quality and experience to the group and am sure the entire Club will benefit. Phil is a winner and keen to contribute to the campaign this season.”

