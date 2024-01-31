Robson, a midfielder in his playing days, took charge of Aberdeen last year after a promising spell in interim charge at Pittodrie Stadium. However, with the club sat eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, the axe has been wielded.

He has left alongside his assistant, former Barnsley midfielder and Sheffield Wednesday coach Steve Agnew.

In a lengthy statement, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC. Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

"We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year. There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable.

“With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.

“It’s important we thank Barry for his significant contribution to Aberdeen as a player, a coach and manager. He’s a good man who worked extremely hard in everything he did for us, and it goes without saying that we wish him, and Steve, our very best.

“The club, as a business, is in good shape. We have no bank debt, significant commercial growth, record season ticket and AberDNA membership sales. We also have an evolving player trading model that is allowing us to invest significantly more in the football operation than the operating income we generate.