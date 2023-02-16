Ex-Sheffield United, Burnley and Rotherham United defender joins League One rivals of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley

Ex-Sheffield United and Rotherham United defender Jon Harley has joined League One Portsmouth as an assistant head coach.

The 43-year-old from Maidstone started his playing career with Chelsea and had a handful of loan spells at Sheffield United between 2002 and 2004 before joining the club permanently in the summer of 2004.

He left the club for Burnley a year later and spent three years at Turf Moor before signing for Watford and then Notts County. He was loaned to Rotherham United for a short spell at the end of 2012 before joining Portsmouth.

Harley, who has left his role with the development side at Chelsea to join John Mousinho’s backroom team, has now returned to Portsmouth as an assistant. Pompey are 10th in the table, 12 points adrift of Barnsley in sixth.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jon Harley, pictured playing for Rotherham United, during the League Two match between Northampton Town and Rotherham United at Sixfields Stadium on October 29, 2011 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Portsmouth’s sporting director Richard Hughes said: “We spoke to quite a few people and both John and I were really impressed with Jon. His face would light up whenever he talked about Pompey and you can tell he has an affinity for this football club.

"Coupled with his coaching background – where he’s spent 10 years with Chelsea and worked with some of the best talents in the country – he’s going to add value. We feel that he can provide excellent support for John and so we’re delighted to have him here. He’ll be a great asset for the club.”

Head coach Mousinho added: “Jon had a fantastic playing career and competed at the top, while he’s had 10 years working with Chelsea at the highest level of development football.

“He was the outstanding candidate during the recruitment process and knowing him from my time on the Pro Licence, he’s a great guy who’s going to fit in with what we’re trying to do here.