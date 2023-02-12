Neil Warnock is the heavy favourite to become the next manager of Huddersfield Town after a damaging defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Warnock, who retired from management last year, is 1/3 to be appointed at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers look to avoid relegation 12 months after reaching the Championship play-off final.

On Saturday, Jack Whatmough headed home the only goal with 10 minutes of the match left as Wigan moved off the foot of the Championship table with a 1-0 victory over managerless Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big centre-back had admitted in the lead-up to the game it would be the biggest fixture since he arrived at Wigan from Portsmouth in the summer of 2021. And he capped a man-of-the-match performance with the crucial contribution to give his side their first victory in three months – and their first under new manager Shaun Maloney.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 23: Neil Warnock, then manager of Middlesbrough celebrates after victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Middlesbrough at Cardiff City Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Huddersfield – who slip to second from bottom – had got off to a disappointing start when they lost Ollie Turton in the opening exchanges to injury, with Will Boyle coming on to replace him.

Warnock has hinted in recent days he could be tempted out of retirement, having enjoyed a period of success with Huddersfield between 1993 and 1995 as part of a managerial career that has spanned over 1,600 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I only work from Valentines Day onwards," he told talkSPORT earlier this week. "I do enjoy that part, you go into a club and you forget all the tactics and everything else, yes you need to be organised but the bottom line is the minimum requirement is effort.”

"I don't think there is a reason why not," he added when asked if there is any risk going back to a club for a second time.