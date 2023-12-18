Ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United and Portsmouth man appointed manager of National League club
Since hanging up his boots last year, Doyle has held coaching roles at Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth. However, he has now landed his first role as a manager with the fifth-tier Cardinals.
He has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2024/25 campaign and replaces the recently sacked Darren Sarll at the helm.
After being unveiled, Doyle said: “Woking is a great Club with a rich history. I’m looking forward to working Ian and the backroom staff, with the players and the people behind the scenes.
"I’m also really excited to grow the club in the community and help strengthen and grow our bonds with organisations in and around Woking.”
As a player, Doyle made over 200 appearances for Sheffield United between 2011 and 2015. He had previously represented Leeds, helping the club seal promotion to the Championship in 2010 while on loan from Coventry City.
Woking’s chief executive John Katz said: “After an exhaustive manager search which included interviewing numerous candidates with impressive CVs, Michael Doyle was the unanimous choice of our selection committee.
"Michael Doyle is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout. We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment.
"Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism. We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward.
“Throughout the interview process, Michael’s alignment with the club’s core values of hard work, humility, and class were evident. His commitment to expanding the team’s presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the club’s ethos.”