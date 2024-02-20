Hall, a well-travelled wideman, had three brief spells in Yorkshire during his EFL days before dropping back into the non-league pyramid. He now represents Croydon Athletic and recently attracted global attention with a stunning long-range strike.

The 36-year-old tried his luck from the centre spot as a game between Croydon and Cockfosters Development kicked off. He managed to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and the ball hit the back of the net just 2.31 seconds into the game.

A product of the Crystal Palace academy, Hall did not make the grade at Selhurst Park but went on to shine in non-league football. His exploits earned him a move to Southend United and he soon caught the eye of Leeds.

He was reunited with his former Palace boss Neil Warnock at Elland Road but found opportunities limited. As competition for places proved stern in West Yorkshire, Hall was sent out on loan to Sheffield United.

After spells with Bromley and Milton Keynes Dons, he returned to Yorkshire for a stint at Rotherham.