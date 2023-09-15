All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Ex-Sheffield United man previously linked with Leeds United and Manchester United joins non-league club

Former Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has joined National League side AFC Fylde.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST

The 21-year-old was released by the Blades at the end of last season, having managed just six Championship appearances.

He had been a highly-rated prospect at Bramall Lane and had even been linked with both Leeds United and Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he has now dropped into the non-league pyramid following his Sheffield United exit.

Most Popular
Former Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has joined National League side AFC Fylde. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has joined National League side AFC Fylde. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has joined National League side AFC Fylde. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He has penned a short-term deal with Fylde, who are led by former Barnsley coach Adam Murray.

In the club statement announcing his arrival, Gordon said: “It’s been a tough few months for me, with not having a club and waiting around, but as soon as I came here, the gaffer (Adam Murray) and Beechy (Chris Beech) made it clear they wanted to sign me, and I just want to play football and kick on.

“I felt wanted, and that was big for me. I’ve played in this league before, and people talk about Fylde and the way they play. I’ve watched the team play, and the good football suits me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lads were brilliant with me, the gaffer wanted me, so it was an easy decision to make.”

Fylde’s director of football Chris Beech said: “I’m really pleased Kyron has joined us on a short-term deal, and I’m confident of him growing his opportunity here into a longer deal.

“Kyron has had a great football upbringing after coming through a very competitive youth academy at Sheffield United.

“He can play many defensive positions and made his professional debut against Carlisle United at home for Sheffield United in the EFL Cup when I was managing Carlisle [United] in August 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On that evening, he played left-side centre-half in a back three as a predominantly right-footed player, helping Sheffield United to a 1-0 win following Ryan Brewster’s goal.

“Kyron can play in many defensive positions and is more suited to the right side of the pitch. He can also provide defensive competition in the midfield area.

“His natural instincts are to defend with intensity and aggression and is someone who has an athletic, aerobic build and covers the ground really well. I’m sure you coasters will acknowledge these attributes and get right behind him in his and the team’s challenges ahead.”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedAdam MurrayNational LeagueAFC FyldeBlades