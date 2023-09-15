The 21-year-old was released by the Blades at the end of last season, having managed just six Championship appearances.

He had been a highly-rated prospect at Bramall Lane and had even been linked with both Leeds United and Manchester United.

However, he has now dropped into the non-league pyramid following his Sheffield United exit.

Former Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has joined National League side AFC Fylde. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He has penned a short-term deal with Fylde, who are led by former Barnsley coach Adam Murray.

In the club statement announcing his arrival, Gordon said: “It’s been a tough few months for me, with not having a club and waiting around, but as soon as I came here, the gaffer (Adam Murray) and Beechy (Chris Beech) made it clear they wanted to sign me, and I just want to play football and kick on.

“I felt wanted, and that was big for me. I’ve played in this league before, and people talk about Fylde and the way they play. I’ve watched the team play, and the good football suits me.

“The lads were brilliant with me, the gaffer wanted me, so it was an easy decision to make.”

Fylde’s director of football Chris Beech said: “I’m really pleased Kyron has joined us on a short-term deal, and I’m confident of him growing his opportunity here into a longer deal.

“Kyron has had a great football upbringing after coming through a very competitive youth academy at Sheffield United.

“He can play many defensive positions and made his professional debut against Carlisle United at home for Sheffield United in the EFL Cup when I was managing Carlisle [United] in August 2021.

“On that evening, he played left-side centre-half in a back three as a predominantly right-footed player, helping Sheffield United to a 1-0 win following Ryan Brewster’s goal.

“Kyron can play in many defensive positions and is more suited to the right side of the pitch. He can also provide defensive competition in the midfield area.