Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has emerged as the leading contender to become Aberdeen’s next manager.

Wilder has been out of work since being sacked by Boro earlier this season. He guided the club to seventh last season but a tough start to the 2022-23 campaign saw him lose his position at the Riverside Stadium, as he was replaced by Michael Carrick.

The 55-year-old had spells with Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Halifax Town as a player before moving into management. He enjoyed successful stints at Northampton Town and Oxford United.

He was appointed to take charge of the Blades in 2016 and led the club to the Premier League before finishing ninth in his first full season in the top flight. He was sacked the following campaign as the club were relegated.

Reports in Scotland have emerged that Wilder has been in talks with Aberdeen who have been without a permanent manager since sacking Jim Goodwin on January 28. Almost three weeks ago, chairman Dave Cormack insisted patience is key as Aberdeen continue their search for a new boss.

The Pittodrie club sacked Goodwin immediately after their 6-0 defeat by Hibernian, with development phase manager Barry Robson currently in temporary charge. New chief executive Alan Burrows is helping with the recruitment process after beginning work at the Granite City club on February 27.

Cormack told the club’s official website last month: “Aberdeen’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing, with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out. There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation.

“It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a shortlist before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.”

Next Aberdeen manager odds (correct as of February 6, 2023)

Derek McInnes – 4/1

Neil Lennon – 6/1

Barry Robson – 8/1

Ricardo Rodriguez – 8/1

Gordon Strachan – 8/1

Steve Clarke – 20/1