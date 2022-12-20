Ex-Sheffield United player and former Rotherham United manager appointed to senior role at Charlton Athletic

Earlier this month, Athletic sacked Ben Garner after just six months in charge with the club sitting 17th in League One. The south London side had won just five of their 20 matches under Garner, and club owner Thomas Sandgaard said the form had left the club in a situation where they “had to act”.
Holden’s arrival has been confirmed ahead of League Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion but caretaker manager, Anthony Hayes, will take charge of the tie before returning to his role as a first-team coach.
Holden had been interviewed for the Rotherham United position following Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County earlier this year. He also had a short loan spell at the Millers in 2010.
Scott is a former professional footballer and played 396 games in his career – including 75 for Sheffield United between 1992 and 1997. He also took charge of Rotherham for 46 games between April 2011 and March 2012, winning 15, drawing 14 and losing 17.
In recent years he has worked in backroom roles across the Premier League and Championship, including with Brentford, Watford, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.
Charlton owner, Sandgaard, said: “I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward. Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.
“When the men’s first-team is successful, it lifts the entire club, which is why the additions on the footballing side are so important. Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He’ll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track.
“I am really pleased we have been able to bring in Andy Scott. He is a highly-regarded individual who has played an important role in the success of a number of clubs and has the vision, skillset and contacts to help move the club forward. He’ll play a key role in the January transfer window and longer term will help further align the direction of our men’s first team and academy.”