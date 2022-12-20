Ex-Sheffield United player and former Rotherham United manager appointed to senior role at Charlton Athletic

Former Sheffield United player Andy Scott has been appointed technical director at Charlton Athletic while Dean Holden is the new manager of the League One outfit.

Earlier this month, Athletic sacked Ben Garner after just six months in charge with the club sitting 17th in League One. The south London side had won just five of their 20 matches under Garner, and club owner Thomas Sandgaard said the form had left the club in a situation where they “had to act”.

Holden’s arrival has been confirmed ahead of League Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion but caretaker manager, Anthony Hayes, will take charge of the tie before returning to his role as a first-team coach.

Holden had been interviewed for the Rotherham United position following Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County earlier this year. He also had a short loan spell at the Millers in 2010.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Rotherham United manager Andy Scott looks on during the npower League Two League match between Northampton Town and Rotherham United at Sixfields Stadium on April 22, 2011 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Scott is a former professional footballer and played 396 games in his career – including 75 for Sheffield United between 1992 and 1997. He also took charge of Rotherham for 46 games between April 2011 and March 2012, winning 15, drawing 14 and losing 17.

In recent years he has worked in backroom roles across the Premier League and Championship, including with Brentford, Watford, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

Charlton owner, Sandgaard, said: “I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward. Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.

“When the men’s first-team is successful, it lifts the entire club, which is why the additions on the footballing side are so important. Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He’ll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track.

