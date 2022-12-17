Emiliano Martínez has admitted it is difficult not to reminisce about the “hard road” that has led him to becoming a World Cup finalist with Argentina.

The 30-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper joined Arsenal in 2012 but never established himself with the Gunners as he spent much of his with the club on loan. He only made his international debut last year, after establishing himself as a Premier League regular following a move to Aston Villa in 2020.

It was an injury to Bernd Leno in the latter part of the 2019-20 season that gave Martinez his opportunity to break into the Arsenal team before he joined Villa, where he has secured the number one spot.

He had a number of loan spells during his Arsenal career, joining the likes of Oxford United, Reading and Wolves on temporary stints. He also spent time in South Yorkshire, with Rotherham United in 2015 while a year previous he had completed a loan at Sheffield Wednesday before watching Argentina lose the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates the team's first goal scored by Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

“It is difficult not to think of how hard the road was to get here,” said Martinez ahead of Sunday’s final against France in Qatar.

“It would be a lie not to tell you what’s on my mind right now. Of course, it was a very difficult road. I’ve always been a fighter, I always fought.

“When I was 12 years old I left my home, when I was 17 years old I played with Arsenal until I was 26, 27 years old and Argentina, in my country, they didn’t know me as a player as I deserved it or as I wanted it.

“I was very young when I left my country…and right now to have the whole country supporting me in this final of the World Cup, this is something crucial. Emotions will be there, will be present but I am strong emotionally and when the initial whistle blows I will be concentrated on saving the ball.”

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and Argentina's goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Millions, if not billions, of eyes will be on the final as Lionel Messi looks to finish his international career with the greatest prize of all.

“I see him very happy,” Martinez said of the Argentina skipper.

“He feels very well on the pitch. I saw a great Messi in Copa America. He was an exceptional player, one of the best undoubtedly in Copa America – and in this World Cup he took a step forward compared to Copa America.

