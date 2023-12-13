Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Leicester City man lands role in MLS

The 52-year-old left Leicester City in June, having failed to keep the Foxes in the Premier League. After five managerial reigns in England, he has now sought a new challenge and ventured abroad to the United States.

He has signed a “multi-year contract” pending receipt of his visa and has said he is “honoured” to have taken the reins.

Smith said: “I’m honoured to be appointed as the next head coach of Charlotte FC and cannot wait to start preparations for the 2024 season. Throughout the interview process, it was clear that this is an ambitious club with the right ingredients for success and I’m delighted to begin a new chapter in Charlotte.

Dean Smith left Leicester City earlier this year. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a project with so much potential to take to new heights in Major League Soccer. I’d like to thank Mr. Tepper, Zoran, Joe and the rest of the Charlotte FC leadership for entrusting me to lead this team and I look forward to meeting everyone involved with Charlotte FC.”

Charlotte’s owner David Tepper said: “We’re excited to welcome Dean and his family to Charlotte to become the next head coach of Charlotte FC. We’re confident his leadership and experience will help elevate our club beyond its first play-off appearance into a championship team."