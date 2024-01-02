All Sections
Former Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers defender Graeme Lee has been appointed manager of National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.
Published 2nd Jan 2024
Lee has stepped down from his role as manager of Marske United to fill the vacancy, which was opened up by the recent departure of interim boss Lewis Dickman.

The 45-year-old is familiar to plenty of Yorkshire-based football fans, having represented Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford and Doncaster as a player. He also had a spell in charge of Middlesbrough’s under-23 side.

Lee left his post as Middlesbrough under-23s head coach to lead Hartlepool United in 2021. He was axed in May 2022 and took up his position at Marske a year later. Lee will be assisted at Spennymoor by another ex-Doncaster star, Ian Clark.

Graeme Lee represented Sheffield Wednesday as a player. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesGraeme Lee represented Sheffield Wednesday as a player. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Spennymoor’s managing director Ian Geldard said: “We are very pleased to welcome Graeme and Ian to the football club.

“They both have a wealth of coaching experience and I know they’re excited by the challenge that lies ahead so we look forward to giving them all the support they need in achieving our goals.

“Having spoken to them, I know how excited they are by the challenge and how determined they are to bring success to the Club so everything about this appointment feels positive.

“We now want to see all the supporters getting right behind the new management team and the players as we look to drive real progress and make it a very happy 2024.”

