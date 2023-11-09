Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Wrexham man lands shock role as manager of Afghanistan
The 47-year-old has taken an interesting path since hanging up his boots, with coaching spells in India and Malaysia on his CV.
He has now stepped into international management, taking charge of Afghanistan.
Westwood has taken the reins amid unrest within the camp, as a substantial number of players have reportedly refused to play in the upcoming clash with Qatar.
As per The Guardian, a group of players are set to boycott the fixture due to “substandard treatment” from the country’s football federation.
As a player, Westwood climbed the youth ranks at Manchester United before going on to represent the likes of Wednesday, Bradford and Wrexham.
He turned out for the Bantams between 1998 and 2000, before making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday after a loan spell in S6.
His time at the Owls came to an end in 2003, when he joined Northampton Town.