Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Wrexham man lands shock role as manager of Afghanistan

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City defender Ashley Westwood has been appointed manager of the Afghanistan national team.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT

The 47-year-old has taken an interesting path since hanging up his boots, with coaching spells in India and Malaysia on his CV.

He has now stepped into international management, taking charge of Afghanistan.

Westwood has taken the reins amid unrest within the camp, as a substantial number of players have reportedly refused to play in the upcoming clash with Qatar.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Ashley Westwood has a shock new role. Image: Michael Steele/AllsportFormer Sheffield Wednesday defender Ashley Westwood has a shock new role. Image: Michael Steele/Allsport
As per The Guardian, a group of players are set to boycott the fixture due to “substandard treatment” from the country’s football federation.

As a player, Westwood climbed the youth ranks at Manchester United before going on to represent the likes of Wednesday, Bradford and Wrexham.

He turned out for the Bantams between 1998 and 2000, before making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday after a loan spell in S6.

His time at the Owls came to an end in 2003, when he joined Northampton Town.

