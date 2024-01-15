Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United returns to football with shock move
Aarons had been a free agent since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, when he was released by Huddersfield. Having spent months unattached, Aarons recently made a return to the pitch with NK Celje.
A undeniably talented wideman, Aarons was tipped for success during his early days at Newcastle United. He featured for the Magpies in the Premier League and represented England at under-20 level.
While at Newcastle, he had various loan spells away from the club and had a stint in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday.
Having failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at St. James’ Park, he joined Huddersfield in 2021 but again found opportunities limited.
After sealing a switch to Slovenia, Aarons said: "I'm glad that I got the opportunity to become part of Celje after the trial period. The team is very high-quality, I want to add everything I have to it.
"When I got the offer, I had to do some research, and after the first few training sessions I got to know , that the table reflects the quality. I also watched two games and I think that Celje is what I need right now as the next step in my career.
"I came at the right time, because the winter training period gives me the opportunity to make up for the lost half of the season, when I didn't play. I want to get back to the level I was already showing. With my performances, I want to help the club to the title and to play in Europe."