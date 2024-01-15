Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has returned to football with a shock move to the Slovenian top flight.

Aarons had been a free agent since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, when he was released by Huddersfield. Having spent months unattached, Aarons recently made a return to the pitch with NK Celje.

A undeniably talented wideman, Aarons was tipped for success during his early days at Newcastle United. He featured for the Magpies in the Premier League and represented England at under-20 level.

While at Newcastle, he had various loan spells away from the club and had a stint in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rolando Aarons was released by Huddersfield Town last year. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Having failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at St. James’ Park, he joined Huddersfield in 2021 but again found opportunities limited.

After sealing a switch to Slovenia, Aarons said: "I'm glad that I got the opportunity to become part of Celje after the trial period. The team is very high-quality, I want to add everything I have to it.

"When I got the offer, I had to do some research, and after the first few training sessions I got to know , that the table reflects the quality. I also watched two games and I think that Celje is what I need right now as the next step in my career.

