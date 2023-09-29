All Sections
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has emerged as the favourite to take charge of the Republic of Ireland national team.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST

Pressure is mounting on current manager Stephen Kenny, with an appearance at Euro 2024 looking highly unlikely.

Bruce is the PaddyPower favourite to take the reins at 2/1 and as an out-of-work manager, could prove relatively easy to recruit.

His most recent tenure was in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and came to an end last year.

Steve Bruce left West Bromwich Albion last year. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesSteve Bruce left West Bromwich Albion last year. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Steve Bruce left West Bromwich Albion last year. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A vastly experienced manager, Bruce counts Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Sheffield United among his former clubs.

Behind Bruce in the odds list is Lee Carsley, who currently manages the England under-21 side.

Chris Hughton is listed at 9/1, as are Neil Lennon, Anthony Barry and Kieran McKenna.

Outside contenders include ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis at 25/1 and Shay Given at 66/1.