Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man terminates contract with Premier League club on transfer deadline day

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Onomah has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Premier League club Fulham.

He joined the club in the summer of 2019 and made 37 appearances in his first season as the Craven Cottage outfit were promoted to the Premier League. He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, making his debut with the club in early 2015.

During his time with Spurs, he was sent on loan to Aston Villa and joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in August 2018. He scored his first Fulham goal against Leeds in December 2019 and netted for the club in their play-off semi-final against Cardiff City in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His game-time in the Premier League was limited as Fulham were relegated but he played a key role in last season’s promotion. He has made two Premier League appearances this term.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Onomah of Fulham during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on September 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A club statement confirmed: "The club can confirm that a mutual termination of contract has been agreed with Josh Onomah. Onomah joined Fulham in the summer of 2019 as part of the deal that took Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham Hotspur, making 37 appearances that season as we returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking.