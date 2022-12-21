Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder training with League One rivals as Middlesbrough exit edges closer

Massimo Luongo appears to be on his way out of Middlesbrough with reports claiming he is training with League One side Ipswich Town.

A report from Ipswich news website TWTD claims the Australian is training with the club ahead of a proposed move next month. The 30-year-old had a loan spell with the club in 2012 during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

Luongo joined Middlesbrough as a free agent in September, signing a short-term deal at the Riverside Stadium. He has yet to make a single appearance for the club. He was signed by Chris Wilder but has yet to be given a chance by his successor Michael Carrick.

The player left Sheffield Wednesday last summer after the club stated he had turned down a new contract at the club. He had trial spells with Reading and Birmingham City before being signed by Middlesbrough.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sunderland player Alex Pritchard (l) challenges Sheffield Wednesday player Massimo Luongo during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 06, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His deal in the north east ends next month and he appears to be on his way out of the club, as he looks to impress at Ipswich – who are two points above the Owls in the race for promotion from League One.

Luongo joined Swindon Town after leaving Spurs before moving back to London, as he signed for Queens Park Rangers. In 2019, he arrived at Sheffield Wednesday. He played 73 times for the club, scoring four times and providing five assists.

