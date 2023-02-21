Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Sunderland forward finds new club after returning from FA ban

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United striker Chris Maguire has joined Ayr United after serving a six-week ban for a breach of FA betting rules.

The 34-year-old started his career in Scotland with Aberdeen and was at the Owls between 2012 and 2015, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 92 appearances. He later had a spell at Rotherham between 2015 and 2016.

He spent three years at Sunderland where he made over 100 appearances before joining Lincoln. He moved to Hartlepool United after being released by Lincoln following a charge of misconduct from the FA for a breach of betting rules.

However, he never made an appearance for the League Two club as the investigation rumbled on and he has now made the switch to the Scottish Championship after serving his ban.

Chris Maguire has joined Ayr United following the conclusion of a six-week FA ban. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

“With the experience I’ve got, I’d like to think I can bring something to the squad here. They’ve had a great season so far and there’s lots still to play for in the run-in,” Maguire said of his move.

Speaking of his ban, he said: “Football is all I’ve ever known, so for that to be taken away from me has been tough. It’s been a very frustrating time for me, but I’m choking to get back out there and play again and make up for lost time.

