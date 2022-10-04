Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Besiktas manager Carlos Carvalhal made strong favourite for Hull City job

The East Yorkshire club have been on the lookout for a new head coach since sacking Shota Arveladze hours before their Championship clash with Luton Town on Friday night.

Andy Dawson is unsure how long he will remain as Hull interim head coach after he took charge of Friday’s 2-0 loss to the Hatters.

Dawson said: “It’s a football club I’ve been part of for many, many years, but it’s not about me.

Carlos Carvalhal has been made favourite for the Hull City job. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

“When somebody in a football club leaves, someone who is highly respected and highly thought of, it’s always difficult.

“As far I know, I’ll be here (on Wednesday at home to Wigan). My job is to give everything I can for the football club.”

Now Carvalhal, who signed a one-year deal at Al Wahda FC in the UAE Pro League in the summer, has emerged as the favourite for the job.

The 56-year-old has experience across Europe having been in charge at Braga twice as well as being appointed at Sporting CP in his home country. He previously managed Besiktas in Turkey.

He will be known to fans in England having spent time in charge at Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2017. He led the Owls to the Championship play-off final before they lost to Hull at Wembley and the following year they finished in the top six again only to lose to Huddersfield Town on penalties in the semi-finals.

He joined Swansea at the end of 2017 but left the club in May 2018 after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Reports in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday night claimed that he had left Al Wahda after just four games.

That may not necessarily mean he is heading to Yorkshire, however, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, heavily Portuguese-influenced, in the market for a new coach after sacking Bruno Lage.

Next Hull City manager odds (correct as of 9.15am, October 4, 2022)

Sergen Yalçın – 7/2

Carlos Corberan – 12/1

Liam Rosenior – 16/1

Rob Edwards – 16/1

Scott Parker – 16/1

Fatih Terim – 18/1

Chris Hughton – 20/1

Ersun Yanal – 20/1