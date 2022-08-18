Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youngster joins Wycombe Wanderers ahead of Barnsley clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old forward was among a host of players released by the Owls at the end of last season.

Hagan spent the first half of last campaign on loan at Hampton & Richmond Borough but only made a handful of appearances as he suffered a concussion while a number of games were cancelled due to Covid-19.

After spending time in Wednesday’s Under-23s, the player became a free agent this summer. He began training at Wycombe and featured for the club in pre-season.

He played for the Owls’ first XI in the Carabao Cup in 2020 and was formerly a member of Chelsea’s academy.

Hagan joined Wednesday in 2018 on a two-year scholarship before signing his first professional deal.

Barnsley welcome Wycombe to Oakwell this weekend and Hagan could make his debut for the Chairboys in South Yorkshire.

Gareth Ainsworth’s could make a few changes as he looks to snap a three game losing streak.

Charles Hagan, left, pictured in action in the Carabao Cup for Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The Wycombe chief will check on injured players Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai, Tjay De Barr, Curtis Thompson and Jason McCarthy.

Ainsworth also said he is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper to give youngster Tyla Dickinson some competition.

Nicky Cadden could return for Barnsley in time for Saturday’s game.

The 25-year-old left wing-back has missed three matches after limping off in their win over Cheltenham Town earlier this month, but manager Michael Duff hopes he will be in contention.