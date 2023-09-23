Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has made a return to coaching with National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

The 58-year-old is a well-known figure in Yorkshire, having led the likes of Leeds, Rotherham United and Sheffield United Women as a manager.

He was also a Barnsley icon in his playing days, making over 300 appearances for the Reds.

Oldham are currently being led on an interim basis by Steve Thompson, Redfearn’s former assistant during his time in the Leeds dugout.

The roles have now been reversed, with Redfearn arriving at Oldham to assist Thompson in his duties as caretaker manager.

Thompson said: “I’m really pleased to have Neil on board, he’s an exceptional coach and is someone I’ve known and trusted throughout my career.

“I came through the ranks at Bolton with Redders, we were both apprentices and made our debuts together so I’ve known him a long time.

“He is very well-respected already at Oldham and as a coach he is a big asset for both myself and the club.