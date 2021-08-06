Exeter City v Bradford City: Lee Angol says Bantams have the chemistry for success

The 27-year-old signed from Leyton Orient scored three times in six warm-up matches before today’s first competitive game at Exeter City. The Bantams’ record was played seven, won six.

“On a personal level, I felt as though this was the best pre-season of my career,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel fit and strong going into the new season, which was the main aim at the beginning.

Ready to lift Bantams: Bradford City's signing from Orient Lee Angol. Picture: Getty Images

“Of course, it was also great for the entire team, and we gained some really positive results.

“We have all developed plenty of team chemistry after spending time together, and we can hopefully continue to build on this as the season goes on.”

Too much can be read into a good or bad pre-season, but with Angol one of nine players added to the squad this summer, they at least start confident that they can live up to the expectations that come with the arrival of Adams and his formidable track record in the lower leagues.

“Whenever a new season approaches, you always get excited, and we are aiming to achieve big things,” commented Angol.

TRACK RECORD: Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: John Walton/PA

Oscar Threlkeld, Liam Ridehalgh, Fiacre Kelleher and Abo Eisa could make debuts alongside Angol, and Alex Gillead is likely to start his third spell at the club in earnest, but Caolan Lavery is unlikely to be ready having only joined the League Two club on Monday.

“It is going to be a tough game, against a good side, but we are all very excited for it,” said Angol. “Getting off to a positive start is always important.