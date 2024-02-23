On the final weekend of February 2023, a direct rival in Derby County were the visitors, just as they are again this Saturday.

The Rams were run ragged in a heavy 4-1 defeat, which saw the Reds leapfrog them at the top end of the table with their sixth win in seven unbeaten league matches in the process.

It was a huge psychological moment in Barnsley’s season. It fortified them with confidence ahead of further home ‘six-pointers’ just down the track against Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday - games which also saw them not only win, but make further statements in the process.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins, whose side host promotion rivals Derby County in League One on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

That’s the challenge which faces the Oakwell outfit in the here and now.

After facing Derby - who currently occupy the second automatic promotion slot - the fourth-placed Reds entertain another high-flying rival in their next home appointment. Bolton Wanderers call in on March 5.

A fair number of those players who were involved in those memorable moments in the final third of 2022-23 remain on deck.

Head coach Neill Collins may not have been in the home dug-out last term, but he believes that factor carries significance ahead of the Reds’ latest mission.

Collins said: "No question. When you know what it takes, you know what it feels like and how you prepare and know that it’s possible and how to do it.

"You look at our midfield last weekend, the two wing-backs and the midfield three, the five played very consistently last year, plus Devante (Cole) at the top end of the pitch.

"There’s six players who were key last year and who are going to be key again this year in all the games. But in these games in particular.”

In an almost identical position to this time last year, Barnsley have obvious inspiration in their latest chase.

Given those aforesaid events at Oakwell, Derby will also have their own incentive as they seek to avenge the pain felt that afternoon, backed by a sizeable travelling support of just over 5,000 fans.

For the hosts, there is an added stimulus. In the reverse fixture in the East Midlands in November, Derby comprehensively beat them 3-0 and avoiding being on the receiving end of a league ‘double’ is also in Barnsley’s thoughts. Certainly those of Collins.

He continued: “It’s something and one of those rules that you always try and stand by - ‘no-one does the double over you’.

"We want to try and do the double over as many teams as possible. We don’t have many teams that can do, but Derby are one and it’s something we need to try and rectify on Saturday.

"When you are trying to push for automatics, you can’t afford to lose any home games, especially when you have got the calibre of teams and number who are in the chase.

"Portsmouth have a lot of points on the board, although we have games in hand which could significantly close the gap.

"Games in hand don’t mean a lot and that’s why games like this are important.

"We are in fantastic away form and our home form has definitely picked up and we want to really show that in the next couple of home games.”

A victory for Barnsley would cut the gap between themselves and Derby to three points, with the Reds having a game in hand.

Opportunity knocks then, but with two full months of the season to go and the business end in March and April not yet under way, Collins baulks at suggestions that the game is ‘must win’ for the Reds in their top-two pursuit.

Collins continued: “No, I don’t think it’s a must win as there’s still 13 games left and we’ve still got a game in hand. There’s still a lot of points to play for and a lot to be dropped.

"But what it would mean (if Barnsley don’t win) is we’re going to certainly have to win a lot of games.

"We’ve shown that anything is possible. But we know that the game, if we have a realistic chance of challenging, is going to be important.”

While there are clear correlations between this season and last for Barnsley, the perceived wisdom is that League One is not as strong as in 2022-23.

Collins gets the drift of that argument, but says that the diminution in strength is pretty marginal.

"I understand the point. Ipswich and Plymouth were obviously very good last year,” he added.

"But I still think you have got very, very good sides, maybe not as strong and dominant. But the league is still very difficult. You look at Charlton and where they are at in the league and the quality and budget they have got and they are sitting fifth or sixth bottom.