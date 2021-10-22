Extent of Tom Huddlestone's latest Hull City injury revealed by Grant McCann

When Huddlestone rejoined the club as a free agent in the summer it was on the back of having not played for Derby County since January 2020, and although he was involved in pre-season, he has only started three league games, and been a substitute in another.

Before the midweek defeat to Peterborough United McCann warned he had to be careful not to rush Huddlestone back too soon. Having left him on the sidelines at Huddersfield Town, he felt Wednesday was the time, but Huddlestone came off in the first half with another muscle injury, and will miss Saturday's trip to Luton Town and plenty more besides.

"It's a recurrence of the hamstring injury in a different area," explained McCann.

INJURY: Tom Huddlestone is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury

"Tom's felt good over the last 10 to 12 days. It's a kick in the teeth for us and for Tom, he's a bit frustrated.

"We're probably looking at a timescale of maybe four to six weeks, anywhere between that.

"It's frustrating for Tom, disappointing for us, but it gives him another opportunity for him to work in the gym and use different aspects of what we've got available."

The loss of the former England international is a huge blow to a team light on Championship experience.

"We've got two very experienced central midfield players both very good at what they do in Richie Smallwood and Tom Huddlestone," said the coach.

"When they've played they've been in good form this season.

"With three-game weeks it's important we share the load a little bit and we've got young and energetic midfield players around them every time they play.

"They both have different qualities and their know-how and experience is vital in our team.

"It's disappointing news for us but this is what happens in football. You pick up knocks and niggles and it's an opportunity for someone else."