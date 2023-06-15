New criteria will allow English clubs to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements for international player visas.

The Home Office has approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria and it has been brought into effect. These criteria provide additional access to “exceptional international talent” currently outside of current criteria.

Although the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players moving to England from overseas, a new solution will allow clubs to sign a number of players who do not meet points requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to sign a maximum of four players who do not meet requirements, while a maximum of two will be available to clubs in League One and League Two.

The number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Each club will have at least two places for the first season but will receive between zero and four places depending on the number of English players they have playing in future seasons.