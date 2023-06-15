All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

FA announce new criteria that may impact transfer business at Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC and more

New criteria will allow English clubs to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements for international player visas.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

The Home Office has approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria and it has been brought into effect. These criteria provide additional access to “exceptional international talent” currently outside of current criteria.

Although the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players moving to England from overseas, a new solution will allow clubs to sign a number of players who do not meet points requirements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to sign a maximum of four players who do not meet requirements, while a maximum of two will be available to clubs in League One and League Two.

Most Popular
The number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Image: Alex Morton/Getty ImagesThe number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images
The number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The number of players a club can bring in will be proportional the number of English players they play. Each club will have at least two places for the first season but will receive between zero and four places depending on the number of English players they have playing in future seasons.

The FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders. We worked closely with the clubs and the leagues, and have designed a progressive solution which will give clubs additional access to international talent and incentivise playing opportunities for English talent.”

Related topics:Home Office